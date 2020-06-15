NYC’s de Blasio fires back at Cuomo’s threat to shut down Manhattan over coronavirus social distancing

“We had social distancing ambassadors out all week-end distributing masks and encouraging people to disperse after making their purchases.

“These businesses are allowed to be open per the governor’s guidelines and we don’t believe imprisoning people or taking away their livelihood is the answer.”

Hours earlier, Cuomo had announced that he would close down Manhattan and the Hamptons on Long Island again amid the coronavirus if their “local governments” didn’t perform a better job reining in scofflaws who aren’t correctly social distancing and wearing masks, specially outside bars and restaurants.

“We are not going back to that dark place,” Cuomo vowed, referring to the peak of the pandemic in hawaii, when not quite 800 people died in one single day from the contagion.

“People send videos of these violations,” the governor said of the rogue residents — hundreds of whom have been caught on video partying closely together, many without masks, around St. Marks Place in the East Village in Manhattan the past few days.

