NYC’s Covid-19 vaccination mandate for restaurants: We haven't had a lot of pushback: Dirt Candy
Chef & Owner of Dirt Candy in NYC, joins Yahoo Finance’s Alexis Christoforous to discuss the impact on restaurants after NYC’s vaccine mandate, the outlook on labor, rising costs, and the recovery of the restaurant industry.

