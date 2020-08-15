NYC’s annual 9/11 light tribute canceled due to coronavirus

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo revealed Saturday afternoon that the annual September 11 light setup, throughout which 2 columns of light are predicted into the night sky from ground no as a tribute to the victims of the 2001 terror attacks, is back on. Earlier today, authorities revealed that the occasion was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I am glad that we can continue this powerful tribute to those we lost on 9/11 and to the heroism of all New Yorkers,” Cuomo tweeted with the statement.

The guv stated that the state will supply healthcare workers and guidance in order to guarantee the security of the big team needed to put together the “Tribute in Light” setup, which includes eighty-eight 7,000-watt xenon light bulbs placed on the roofing of a parking lot.

“Honoring our 9/11 heroes is a cherished tradition. The twin towers of light signify hope, resiliency, promise and are a visual representation of #NewYorkTough,” Cuomo said, thanking previous Mayor Mike Bloomberg for his collaboration. “The virus has taken so much and so many. But now the tribute will continue.”

The setup beams 4 miles into the sky each year, generally noticeable lots of miles far from downtownManhattan But for security factors surrounding the pandemic, authorities initially chose to cancel it for 2020.

“‘Tribute in Light,’ the world’s cherished twin beams of light, will not shine over lower Manhattan as part of this year’s 9/11 …