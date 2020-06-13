NYC Woman Coughs on Bagel Patron After Being Called Out for No Mask



@DoDoDoDoug/Twitter

A NYC woman had a melt down after being rightfully called out for not wearing a mask inside, which caused her to start hawking up phlegm … and it’s all on video.

The incident recently went down in Astoria, Queens at a bagel shop called New York City Bagel Coffee House — and, apparently, one of the clients who was wearing a mask noticed this gal without one while coughing, perhaps not covering her mouth … and going mask-less.

The masked patron suggested to 1 of the staffers they enforce a mandatory mask-on policy while inside the building — and after overhearing her complaint, this woman lost it.

You can easily see for your self what exactly she does and how she starts to conduct herself — but here’s a hint … it’s a large amount of childish name-calling and then upright flagrant coughing. It’s crazy, ’cause once this woman turns around and sees she’s being recorded … she makes a face that basically says, “S***, I’ve been caught on camera acting like a jackass.”

She sure was, and not only that … people on line are ID’ing her and finding out where she works, etc. The typical ‘Karen’ treatment in the event that you will, only this is the COVID-19 edition.

But wait, there’s more … according to the woman who was coughed on, the employees did not do a damn thing plus they STILL served this wacko … supposedly, not really checking on the victim or any such thing. That left the cough-ee furious and vowing to never return.