NYC to enter ‘Phase 2’ of reopening Monday amid coronavirus, de Blasio confirms

“Based on the real good indicators we’ve seen today and for days and days before that, I’m very comfortable now saying that we will start Phase 2 now on Monday, June 22,” de Blasio said. “We’ve seen consistent progress.”

He added: “It’s time to say to everyone getting ready for Phase 2, ‘Get on your mark, get set, cause here we go on Monday.’ We’ll be ready to take a big step forward for this city.”

De Blasio’s comments came after New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo earlier this week said that he expected New York City to on track to transition into its next phase, as some regions of the state, including Albany, were moving into their “Phase 3.”

“Phase 2” in New York City will allow outdoor dining at restaurants and bars and some in-store retail shopping. Hair salons, barbershops and nail salons are also able to reopen in this phase, as well as some offices, but only if they enforce social distancing guidelines.

As of Thursday, New York City reported more than 211,000 positive cases of COVID-19 and more than 17,300 deaths.