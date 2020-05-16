NYC subway workers had plenty to do before a TikTok prankster dumped milk and cereal in a train

“A new low: Pulling a prank on essential workers in the middle of a global pandemic. And making essential workers clean up your mess. Despicable,” the MTA’s tweet mentioned.

In the video, Josh Popkin, who has 3.Three million followers on TikTok, pretends to by accident spill a giant plastic storage container of milk and cereal on the ground.

The different passengers scramble to keep away from the mess and go away the automotive as Popkin tries to decide up the soggy cereal along with his palms. The video ends with Popkin getting off the train leaving a big puddle of milk behind.

The video will not be dated, however the different passengers are carrying masks, which suggests it was shot throughout the coronavirus disaster. The video had been considered not less than 3.Three million occasions on TikTok, but it surely was now not seen on his profile as of Friday afternoon. The video the MTA tweeted had 6.2 million views. Some social media customers referred to as on Popkin to be arrested, kicked off of TikTok, banned from the MTA or be required to clear the trains as punishment. An NYPD spokeswoman informed CNN that the division is wanting into the matter. Popkin has posted apologies on his TikTok, Instagram and YouTube accounts, referred to as himself an “idiot” and mentioned he actually tousled. “I would like to apologize to the MTA, the essential workers, everyone I have affected,” he mentioned in the YouTube video. He mentioned he’s now feeling the implications of his actions. “I honestly thought it was going to be something that would make people laugh and bring joy in this serious time. Obviously, I was way off the mark,” he mentioned. “I f***ed up, I went over the line, I made a mistake and the fact that I even thought that that was okay is ridiculous.” The YouTube video lasts for greater than 5 minutes and Popkin spends a lot of the time studying 50 indignant feedback folks have made about him — a lot of which included threats of violence. That led some viewers to query his sincerity. CNN was not in a position to attain Popkin for remark. New York started closing the subway system for four hours each night earlier this month, so workers can clean due to the coronavirus. It’s the primary deliberate nightly shutdowns in the subway’s 115-year historical past. The MTA mentioned on Tuesday that 116 of its staff have died from coronavirus

CNN’s Rob Frehse contributed to this story.

