NYC spa offering ‘booty’ facials as workaround to city reopening limitations

“The irony is that you can get dental appointments, Botox injections, acupuncture on your own face or facials in a [medical spa],” Pavitt told The Post. But without a medical license, she doesn’t have the power to work on someone’s face, even when she’s wearing the same PPE as somebody in a doctor’s office. “I have been frustrated. But what can I do in the interim?”

Her solution: Offer the same service for the southern cheeks.

“It’s a facial for your booty,” said Pavitt, 36, who has lined up 17 clients looking to manage to get thier rear ends buffed and ready for thong-bikini season.

“I think after every one of the time in quarantine, people are needing some self-care. They’re jumping at the opportunity to have someone touch them. I don’t think it matters the body part. This treatment specifically is fantastic for the summer. If the skin is dull, irritated and has pimples, we are going to remove that,” she said.

The 45-minute treatment costs $159 and starts with an exfoliation of the buns, a scrub or an enzyme peel to ditch dead skin and extractions to remove pimples. It’s finished off with a moisturizing mask.

“It will tighten up the skin, make everything firm, hydrated and smoother,” said Pavitt, adding that she takes every safety precaution. “I will give you disposable underwear, and your mask is on. I am in full PPE.”

Client Marian Shelley, 33, recently had her first booty facial and called it “luxurious.” A fan of bum-revealing swimwear, she said of the therapy, “It feels nice to give attention to that part of your body. My skin was radiant afterward. After the dullness of winter and being stuck inside, it was a good way to come into summer.”

Normally, the Brooklyn-based advertising creative director sees Pavitt for about six facials per year. “She says good skin is the best makeup, and I have stopped wearing makeup since I’ve been going to her,” Shelley said.

During quarantine, Pavitt treated clients remotely, putting them on a products regime and assessing their progress via images. “I can clear up acne in four months 90 percent of the time,” she said.

The pandemic has given New Yorkers more time to tend to their skin — and maybe realize they are able to use a little outside help.

“Having the focus on the booty is fun, but it’s not just about booty facials,” she said. “If you might be breaking out [anywhere] on the body, we are able to treat it.”