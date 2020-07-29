NYC protester is seen being dragged into an unmarked van by plain clothes officers

A woman protester has actually been dragged into an unmarked minivan by plainclothes authorities officers throughout another night of discontent in New YorkCity

Footage of the event – which took place Tuesday night in Manhattan’s Kips Bay area – was taped by a fellow activist and published to Instagram, where it rapidly went viral.

The video reveals the lady being dragged by 3 polices towards an open door of a silver Kia as she attempts to withstand.

A crowd of loud protesters view on yelling blasphemies at the officers, prior to one guy efforts to step in and assist the lady break totally free.

Get back! Get back!’ among the polices screams at the crowd of agitators as the lady is up to the ground.

She is then brought up from the pavement and required into the car prior to it repels.

A woman protester was dragged into an unmarked minivan by plainclothes authorities officers throughout another night of discontent in New YorkCity A mob of activists surrounded the car throughout the event on Tuesday night

Several NYPD officer on bikes were seen surrounding the vehicle in order to keep the mob of activists away.

Footage from a various angle was likewise shared on Twitter by another protester who composed: ‘An unmarked van simply nabbed up a protester on 25 th & & second and NYPD began assaulting us!!!!’

Dozens of social networks users reacted to the clip, declaring it appeared the woman protester had actually been ‘abducted’ and ‘abducted’.

However, a police source informed The New York Post late Tuesday that ‘ a suspect in the damage of authorities video cameras throughout 5 different criminal events’.