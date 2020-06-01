NYC police commissioner on night of violent riots, looting: ‘It turned dark and it turned ugly’

Chaos broke out as rioters hijacked what had been peaceable protests over the dying of Floyd. Looting and destruction continued throughout in a single day riots in New York City for a 3rd night in a row.

Fox News crews on the scene in SoHo reported a whole lot of folks stealing from luxurious shops – together with Chanel and Dior – for hours on Sunday night going into the early hours of Monday morning. The looters have been seen piling shoplifted merchandise into autos whereas others rode off with the merchandise in black rubbish luggage balanced on CitiBikes.

“Most of the day we had large crowds throughout the city in multiple boroughs yesterday, but when it got dark, things changed and they changed rapidly,” Shea mentioned Monday morning.

“We anticipated it, but you saw that large groups of people had no inclination towards protest once it got dark, particularly the area of SoHo.””

He went on to say that police have been nonetheless on scene making arrests after a “significant number of stores” have been damaged into.

“There have been hundreds of arrests,” Shea mentioned.

Host Brian Kilmeade famous that it appeared like there weren’t sufficient officers to answer the chaos saying it appears as if the rioters “outmaneuvered you.”

Kilmeade then requested Shea, “Do you feel as though you were caught unable to respond to the challenge that was in front of you?”

“There’s no doubt it’s a challenging time,” Shea mentioned in response.

“I can tell you that we had thousands of officers deployed last night,” he added, saying that the NYPD “made radical shifts” and pulled officers “from all lanes of the department” to answer the state of affairs.

“In terms of balancing orderly protest, respecting people’s rights to peacefully assemble, that was going on all day throughout New York City, large crowds in Brooklyn, smaller crowds in Queens, significant crowds in Manhattan, but then it turned dark and it turned ugly and it turned that way fast,” Shea continued.

Floyd died Monday after Derek Chauvin, a white Minneapolis police officer, pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck. The officer has been charged with third-degree homicide and second-degree manslaughter; he and three different officers have been fired from the power after video of Floyd’s dying emerged.

Shea mentioned there was proof that the violence was orchestrated by organized teams.

“We had individuals again last night showing up with Molotov cocktails. We had an incident where a police car was shot at last night in Queens,” Shea mentioned on Monday. “When you see incidents like this, flip in a really fast vogue… there may be proof of a company at instances behind some of this exercise.

“In terms of the looting, people taking an opportunity at the worst time, at a time when we all need to come together,” he continued.