NYC Mayor de Blasio Says He’s ‘So Proud’ Of His Daughter Chiara After She Was Arrested During George Floyd Protest

On Saturday evening, the daughter of New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio was arrested throughout a protest over the dying of George Floyd. Now, de Blasio is talking out to say that he’s “so proud” of his daughter for taking her protest far sufficient that it landed her behind bars.

During a press convention on Monday, de Blasio stated that neither he nor his spouse Chirlane McCray knew that their 25-year-old daughter Chiara had the “intention to get arrested,” including that he was absolutely supportive of what she did when he heard the information.

“I love my daughter deeply. I honor her. She is such a good human being. She only wants to do good in the world. She wants to see a better and more peaceful world,” de Blasio stated. “I’m proud of her that she cares so much she was willing to go out there and do something about it.”

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio confirms studies that his daughter, Chiara de Blasio, was arrested at a protest: “I’m proud of her that she cares so much, and she was willing to go out there and do something about it.” https://t.co/YbloXtjoxj pic.twitter.com/bBCBLjn1q5 — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) June 1, 2020

Chiara was arrested hours after de Blasio blamed President Donald Trump for the violent unrest in his metropolis. “I can tell you this, and this is the blunt truth, the president of the United States helped to create this atmosphere, and that’s the tragedy here,” de Blasio claimed earlier on Saturday. “It doesn’t matter what your party affiliation is, doesn’t matter what you think of President Trump, there’s been an uptick in tension and hatred and division since he came along. It’s just a fact.”

Chiara was arrested at round 10:30 p.m. Saturday evening for blocking visitors on Broadway, recognized for being one of many busiest streets in New York City, to protest the dying of George Floyd earlier within the week. She was taken into custody whereas she was with a big group who had been antagonizing NYPD officers and throwing issues at them, though sources instructed the New York Daily News that Chiara didn’t really throw something herself.

“She was acting peacefully,” de Blasio stated on Monday. “She believes everything she did was in the spirit of peaceful, respectful protest. I admire that she was out there trying to change something she thought was unjust and trying to do something in a peaceful manner.”

This piece was written by PoliZette Staff on June 1, 2020. It initially appeared in LifeZette and is utilized by permission.

