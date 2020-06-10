NYC Mayor De Blasio Reveals His Daughter Called Him Out For His ‘White Privilege’

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio revealed on Tuesday that his 25-year-old daughter Chiara, who’s biracial, has confronted him about his “white privilege.”

“She would talk to me about my own white privilege…she’s usually right,” de Blasio mentioned whereas showing at a TIME 100 Talks digital occasion for the way leaders ought to reply to social injustice and coronavirus.

“Usually her underlying impulse with me having to come to grips with something over many, many years has usually been right,” he added, according to the New York Post. De Blasio reportedly went on to say, “I started to be open to my own privilege.”

The mayor went on to name for the NYPD sergeants union to be “fully investigated” for leaking Chiara’s arrest report after she was taken into custody throughout a protest in opposition to George Floyd’s loss of life final month. “It was an attack on her. It was an attack on us. It was an attack on democracy,” de Blasio mentioned. “She didn’t deserve to have her privacy invaded. I think that needs to be fully investigated.”

He additionally doubled down on saying that he was “proud” of her for being arrested, one thing he had mentioned when news of her arrest broke. The younger lady was arrested for blocking visitors and refusing to maneuver, and ultimately was given a desk look ticket. “She went and was in a cell for quite a while with all her colleagues,” de Blasio defined.

De Blasio’s spouse Chirlane McCray then chimed in to say that whereas she didn’t know beforehand that her daughter can be going to the protest, she was “not surprised because she was doing what reflects her values.”

“As a mother, I have to say I was alarmed because of course I worry. I worry about my children and their safety all the time,” mentioned McCray. “She was fine. It was, I think, a very educational experience for her.”

