NYC Marathon Canceled Over COVID-19, Just Too Risky

The New York City Marathon — the biggest marathon on this planet — has been canceled … all due to COVID-19.

The 2020 NYC Marathon was scheduled for Nov. 1 — however occasion organizers, together with the Mayor’s Office, determined to name it off as a result of it is simply too dangerous.

Organizers are citing “coronavirus-related health and safety concerns for runners, spectators, volunteers, staff, and the many partners and communities that support the event.”

Mayor Bill de Blasio says he thinks it is one of the best resolution for everybody concerned.

“While the marathon is an iconic and beloved event in our city, I applaud New York Road Runners for putting the health and safety of both spectators and runners first.”

He added, “We look forward to hosting the 50th running of the marathon in November of 2021.”

Runners who already registered may have the choice to obtain a full refund of their entry payment or a assured entry in both 2021, 2022, or 2023.

Event organizers say the 2020 NYC Marathon was imagined to be the 50th operating of the occasion “which began in 1970 and has grown to become the world’s largest marathon with 53,640 finishers in 2019.”