NYC man shot at memorial for 2 teens killed on basketball court

The male all of a sudden felt discomfort in his left shoulder and was carried by ambulance to Brookdale Hospital, where he was noted in steady condition.

The unknown victim had actually been going to a vigil for 16- year-old Kleimer Mendez and 18- year-old Antonio Villa, sources stated.

Mendez and Villa were killed on Sunday when a shooter popped out of the sunroof of a dark-colored Honda SUV and opened fire into the park.

Mendez was struck in the head and passed away at the scene. Villa was likewise struck by shooting and passed away later on at Kings County Hospital.

A 3rd teenager was struck by a bullet in the leg in Sunday’s shooting however was anticipated to recuperate, authorities stated.

Police were still looking for the shooters in both events.

