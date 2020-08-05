NYC Health Commissioner Walks Out On DeBlasio Over His Pandemic Response

New York’s Mayor Bill de Blasio is the best example of a Dem nowadays. He thinks his own trash that makes him dumb in my book.

Just when you believe he can’t do anything dumber he sends out the police officers packaging. Another week approximately and he will burn healthcare facilities down due to the fact that they are racist. What a total cretin. This clown is the god of Morons.

The newest news is how the New York City Health Commissioner is abandoning him due to the fact that of his COVID-19 pandemic response.

MORE NEWS: Mike Pence Eviscerates Cuomo For New York Coronavirus Death Rates

BREAKING: NYC Health CommissionerDr Oxiris Barbot resigns over ‘deep frustration’ with Mayor DeBlasio’s handling of COVID-19 pandemic. — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 4, 2020

Good relocation NY HealthCommissioner Now, if you stay residing in New York, choose John Catsimatidis when this conservative, pro-police Republican runs for mayor of NewYork Now, if you choose to vacate New York, due to the fact that of its collapse and lawlessness, VOTE REPUBLICAN POLITICIAN.

The remainder of the Democrats presently in workplace and any future Democrats who run for workplace will not be any much better than Comrade de Blasio.