NYC health commissioner apologizes to NYPD after rejecting coronavirus mask plea

DE BLASIO CALLS FOR NYC HEALTH COMMISSIONER TO ‘APOLOGIZE’ TO NYPD

“The members of the NYPD fight valiantly every day to keep New Yorkers safe,” Barbot mentioned in a press release Monday.

“In mid-March, I was asked to provide the NYPD with a half million N-95 masks, while masks and other PPE were in terribly short supply,” she defined. “I wished we had sufficient numbers to meet their full request and were ultimately able to partially fulfill what was sought. This regrettably led to an argument in which words were exchanged between a police official and myself.”

She added: “I apologized to that police official then and today, I apologize to the NYPD for leaving any impression whatsoever that I don’t have utmost respect for our police department, which plays a critical role on the frontlines each and every day to keep our city safe.”

Barbot’s apology got here after New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio final week mentioned she “should apologize” to the NYPD, and after present and former NYPD officers referred to as for her resignation.

The New York Post first reported that Barbot made the comment throughout a short telephone dialog in March with NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan, after he requested 500,000 masks.

NYC HEALTH HEAD REJECTED NYPD MASK PLEA: ‘I DON’T GIVE 2 RATS’ A–ES ABOUT YOUR COPS’

Barbot reportedly instructed Monahan that she might solely present 50,000 masks.

“I don’t give two rats’ a—es about your cops,” Barbot reportedly mentioned. “I need them for others.”

The Sergeants Benevolent Association, which is comprised of greater than 13,000 energetic and retired sergeants of the NYPD, mentioned that if Barbot’s reported feedback have been true, that she ought to be “immediately fired.”

As of mid-April, greater than 4,000 NYPD officers had examined constructive for COVID-19.

Fox News’ Maria Paronich contributed to this report.