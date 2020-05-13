NYC has gone 58 days without a pedestrian death, longest since record keeping

As of Tuesday, the city went 58 days without such a death, claimed transport Commissioner PollyTrottenberg The commissioner associated this to 51 days of life under a stay-at-home order released as the coronavirus spread.

The touch is the longest since the city began tape-recording in 1983 the numerous settings of casualties, claimed DOT spokesperson Scott Gastel.

But there has been a disadvantage to the decrease in web traffic.

“Some drivers are taking advantage of much emptier streets to speed recklessly,” Trottenberg informed City Council participants, according to the records given by the DOT.