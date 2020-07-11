NYC ER doctor who killed herself amid coronavirus crisis told friends she ‘couldn’t help anyone’

A New York City ER doctor who killed herself at the height of the coronavirus crisis told friends she felt she ‘couldn’t help anyone’ and was ’embarrassed’ when she suffered a breakdown due to mental health stigma in the medical community.

Dr. Lorna M. Breen, 49, the medical director of the emergency department at New York-Presbyterian Allen Hospital, committed suicide in Charlottesville, Virginia on April 26.

Her tragic death came just weeks after she recovered from coronavirus and days after she was discharged from the psychiatric ward following a mental health episode.

Breen’s devastated family, friends and colleagues spoke out about her shock suicide to the New York Times and told how they believe it was brought about by her traumatic work in a Manhattan hospital through the pandemic.

They say the talented doctor ought to be included in America’s coronavirus death toll because she was indirectly killed by the consequences of the outbreak.

Anna Ochoa, 45, said her friend felt helpless because of the amount of people whose lives she couldn’t save from the virus.

A staggering 18,667 people have up to now been killed by coronavirus in New York City, with daily deaths topping 800 at its peak in April when the city’s hospitals were buckling beneath the weight of the crisis.

‘I couldn’t help anyone. I couldn’t do anything. I simply wanted to help people, and I couldn’t do any such thing,’ Ochoa said Breen told her in their last conversation before she died.

Ochoa told the Times she can’t stop thinking about her friend’s final words to her which she kept saying on repeat in a telephone call days before her death.

Several other friends said they noticed a drastic shift in Breen’s outlook since the outbreak ramped up in the virus epicenter.

Breen's tragic death came just weeks after she recovered from coronavirus and days after she was discharged from a psychiatric ward carrying out a mental health episode

‘People I work with are so confused by all the mixed messages and constantly changing directions,’ she wrote to her Bible study group on March 14.

‘Would appreciate any prayers for safety, wisdom and trust.’

On March 18, Breen started showing symptoms of coronavirus and had to quarantine at home.

She came back on April 1 since the outbreak was at breaking point in the city.

‘I’m totally lost,’ Breen wrote to a colleague during the time.

‘Just baffled and overwhelmed,’ she told another.

In the ‘Allen’, bodies of COVID-19 victims were piling up in the X-ray room since the hospital ran out of space and, in one specially shocking incident, a man was found dead and his skin turned blue in a chair while waiting to be moved to another ward.

Breen’s colleagues say she was working gruelling 15-hour shifts supervising the emergency department where people were dying all around.

The frequently upbeat doctor told one friend it absolutely was the ‘hardest time of my life’ while she told the others she was ‘drowning right now’.

Breen’s sister Jennifer Feist, who she spoke to virtually every day, recalled how her sister called her on April 9 sounding distant and telling her she couldn’t get right up.

‘I don’t know what direction to go. I can’t escape the chair,’ Breen told her.

Dr. Angela M. Mills, her supervisor, visited her and Breen told her she wanted to hurt herself.

Breen checked in to the University of Virginia Medical Center psychiatric ward, by which point Feist said her sister was in a near-catatonic state, not able to answer simple questions.

Breen’s family told the Times she had no history of mental infection prior to the pandemic.

Former colleagues also said that – pre-COVID times – Breen was always a calming influence among the chaos of employed in an emergency department.

‘You’d come into a shift each morning, and the E.R. could be in chaos,’ said Dr. Gino A. Farina, who was the director of the emergency medicine residency program at Long Island Jewish Medical Center when Breen had a residency there.

‘Everybody looked exhausted, their hair was a mess, plus they looked like they certainly were destroyed. And she appeared as if she was ready to begin a shift.’

Doctors at ‘the Allen’, which Breen joined in 2004, told similar accounts of her pushing residents to consider all possible diagnoses and differing methods.

‘She had something that has been a little bit different and that was this optimism that her persistent efforts will save lives,’ her colleague and friend Dr. Barbara Lock told the Times.

Her sister told the Times Breen, on leaving hospital, became ’embarrassed’ for suffering a dysfunction during the pandemic.

She said her sister feared her career was over because of long-running attitudes toward mental health in the medical community.

‘Lorna kept saying, ‘I think everybody knows I’m struggling,’ said Feist said.

‘She was so embarrassed.’

Feist slammed the ‘culture’ of the medical community and called for change.

‘If the culture had been different, that thought would have never even occurred to her, which is why I must change the culture,’ Feist said.

‘We need to change it out. Like, currently.’

Breen’s untimely death has sparked concerns on the toll the pandemic has brought on medical experts battling the herpes virus on the frontline.

Several studies have found healthcare workers have seen higher rates of depression, anxiety, insomnia, and distress after treating COVID-19 patients.

NewYork-Presbyterian said it began offering mental health services to its front-line staff in late March to help them handle the pandemic.