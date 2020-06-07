NYC corrections officer suspended over sick George Floyd parody photo

The picture superimposed Lascko’s face over that of white former Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin, as Chauvin was caught on video along with his knee to Floyd’s neck. In place of Floyd’s face was that of Elias Husamudeen, the president of Lascko’s union, the Correction Officers’ Benevolent Association. Floyd’s loss of life after practically 9 minutes below Chauvin’s knee has sparked homicide fees for the ex-cop and widespread protests.

Husamudeen is at present searching for reelection to his place at COBA’s helm; Lascko has been campaigning for the election of a rival candidate, his fellow union delegate Benny Boscio.

City Department of Correction Commissioner Cynthia Brann informed The Post in a press release Friday that Lascko has been suspended over the photo.

“This is absolutely unacceptable and does not represent the values of our uniform staff and department as a whole,” Brann mentioned. “An investigation is below approach and the officer has been suspended with out pay.”

“Compassion, dedication to duty and the desire to ensure public safety are at the center of what it means to be a correction officer and this kind of behavior will not be tolerated under any circumstances,” she mentioned.

A mayoral rep added of the picture, “This is absolutely reprehensible.”

Elias informed The Post that he discovered the posting too “despicable” to even touch upon.

“I will not dignify this despicable and deeply offensive picture with a response,” he mentioned.

Union member Dimetria Regan raged on Facebook on Friday, “What a Freaking Disgrace and Slap in the Face to Every African American and any one who is standing/kneeling with Us,” “What a DISRESPECT to the Floyd Family.”

Lascko didn’t return calls from The Post on Friday.

In a video posted to Facebook Friday afternoon, Lascko insisted with out proof that he’d by no means posted the picture to his web page. He claimed that the picture was as an alternative being unfold round by the “Elias Husamudden camp to steal a election by tapping into your frustrations.”

But a day earlier, Lascko appeared to have defended the “meme” — calling it “satire.

“Elias Husamudeen & COBA has a problem with the way I tell the truth & how I show their faces,” he wrote.

“So you can match a face to the names. I’m putting myself in Facebook jail for keeping it real,” he wrote.

Husamudeen mentioned in response to Lascko’s Facebook declare of sabotage, “I’m not surprised that instead of just apologizing he’s chosen to pretend he didn’t do it.”

Boscio didn’t return requests for remark from The Post.

City data present that Lascko, who works for the DOC’s Transportation Division, has a base wage of $82,292. He has posted continuously on Facebook in opposition to Husamudden and in help of Boscio.

“I was livid,” Vincent Capers, president of the Correction Guardians Association, a black fraternal law-enforcement group, informed The Post of seeing the doctored Floyd picture on Lascko’s Facebook web page.

“The metropolis is in want of therapeutic and unity, and behaviors like this may solely trigger additional ache,“ the retired correction officer mentioned, including that his group is demanding Lascko be fired.

Charles Billups, president of the Grand Council of Guardians, one other black law-enforcement affiliation, additionally mentioned he noticed the submit on Lascko’s Facebook and referred to as it “a complete insult.

“With the sensitivity that is going on throughout the county and the world right now, that is a very bad sign of white privilege,” he mentioned.

“We are denouncing this guy and want him fired. It was like someone putting the knee on my neck.”