NYC Black Lives Matter marches can continue despite large-event ban, de Blasio says

“This is a historic moment of change. We have to respect that but also say to people the kinds of gatherings we’re used to, the parades, the fairs — we just can’t have that while we’re focusing on health right now,” de Blasio told host Wolf Blitzer.

CORONAVIRUS LEADS NYC’S DE BLASIO TO CANCEL ALL LARGE EVENTS THROUGH SEPTEMBER

The exception came as New York’s rate of infections has remained consistent through the civil unrest over the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd.

A late-June study from the National Bureau of Economic Research found no evidence that coronavirus cases jumped in 315 cities in the weeks following the first protests. Researchers determined that protests may have been offset by a rise in social distancing the type of who didn't march.

Researchers reasoned the protests may have been offset by a rise in social distancing the type of who didn’t march.

The City Hall shutdown will include big parades such as the West Indian American Day Carnival in Brooklyn Labor Day week-end, the Dominican Day Parade in midtown Manhattan and the San Gennaro festival in Little Italy.

The de Blasio administration may also deny all permits for events in parks it believes will “unreasonably diminish public use” along with street fairs and events stretching bigger than one block or for gatherings that need a sound system.

