NYC bedbugs: Beagles ‘Mickey,’ ‘Nemo’ to retire from New York City’s Department of Housing Preservation and Development

New York City (WABC)– The greatest insect sniffers in New York City are hanging up their badges.

The 2 beagles are members of the city’s Department of Housing Preservation and Development.

Their names are extremely Disney- influenced: Mickey and Nemo.

They have actually been on the task given that 2011 and have actually participated in more than 30,000 evaluations.

The puppies will retire at some point within the next year or 2, while the department look for their replacement.

Mickey and Nemo will get an excellent house with somebody within the department once they are formally retired.

