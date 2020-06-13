NY Times publishes op-ed calling for total abolition of police forces

The New York Times on Friday published an op-ed calling for the whole abolition of police forces just one week after Sen. Tom Cotton’s ‘Send the Troops’ piece caused an employee revolt and the senior editor resigned.

In a new op-ed titled ‘Yes, We Mean Literally Abolish the Police,’ author Mariame Kaba, an anti-criminalization organizer and director of Project NIA, attemptedto clarify what ‘Defund the police’ actually means.

‘We don’t want to just close police departments. We want to make sure they are obsolete,’ wrote Kaba.

Calls for police reform surged following the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old African American man who died in police custody on Memorial Day in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Protests against police brutality and systematic racism have sparked a push to defund, disband, and perhaps, dismantle police forces.

Mariame Kaba (pictured) is an anti-criminalization organizer who has fought to dismantle the American prison industrial complex

Kaba argued that police departments cannot simply be reformed, but must certanly be downsized to prevent continued instances of exorbitant force against African-Americans along with other groups.

‘Congressional Democrats want to allow it to be easier to identify and prosecute police misconduct; Joe Biden wants to give police departments,’ wrote Kaba.

‘But efforts to solve police violence through liberal reforms like these have failed for not quite a century. Enough. We can’t reform the police.

‘The only way to diminish police violence is to reduce contact between your public and the police.

This stance comes at direct odds by having an op-ed piece published by Arkansas Republican Sen. Tom Cotton, who implored President Trump to make use of ‘overwhelming show of force’ to disband protests.

Cotton was also criticized for suggesting the use of the Insurrection Act of 1807, allowing the sitting US President to deploy military troops against Americans to reinforce normal law and order.

Last Wednesday, Arkansas Sen, Tom Cotton (pictured) released a controversial op-ed in the New York Times that called on President Trump to used militarized force against protesters

Kaba continued that there was ‘not a single era’ where police were not a ‘force of violence against black people’.

She cited slave patrols of the South in the 1700 and 1800s as past policing, and the quelling of labor rights against the abundant with the mid-1800s in the North.

‘So whenever you see a police officer pressing his knee into a black man’s neck until that he dies, that’s the logical result of policing in America,’

‘When a police officer brutalizes a black person, he could be doing what he sees as his job.’

Cell phone footage showed George Floyd pleading ‘I can’t breathe’ while white officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes before becoming unresponsive.

Floyd later died at a local hospital. Chauvin was charged together with his murder four days later after calls to action.

Over the three weeks, thousands flooded American streets for Black Lives Matter protests against systematic racism and police brutality.

Kaba then asserted that police officers, most of the time, are working with lower level crimes compared to the serious felonies that have characterized their jobs and reputation.

She also pushed back from the ‘big myth’ of a police officer’s role to ‘catch the bad guys’ by citing Alex Vitale, the coordinator of the Policing and Social Justice Project at Brooklyn College.

‘The first thing to indicate is that police officers don’t do what you think they do,’ wrote Kaba.

George Floyd (pictured) died in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Memorial Day following a white officer knelt on his neck for not quite nine minutes

Kaba: ‘We can’t simply change their job descriptions to focus on the worst of the worst criminals. That’s not what they are setup to do’

Police forces across the United States have faced increasing criticism for using exorbitant force against peaceful protesters

‘They spend most of their time answering noise complaints, issuing parking and traffic citations, and dealing with other noncriminal dilemmas. We’ve been taught to consider they “catch the criminals; they chase the bank robbers; they discover the serial killers.

‘The vast majority of police officers make one felony arrest a year. If they make two, they’re cop of the month.’

‘We can’t simply change their job descriptions to focus on the worst of the worst criminals. That’s not what they are setup to do.’

The idea of downsizing police departments has gained support in cities like Minneapolis, Dallas and Los Angeles.

In fact, the Minneapolis City Council voted to totally abolish its police force and replace it with community-led public safety system.

Kaba added: ‘A “safe” world just isn’t one where the police keep black along with other marginalized people in check through threats of arrest, incarceration, violence and death.’

She then called for police staffing budgets to be sliced in half because ‘fewer police officers equals fewer opportunities for them to brutalize and kill people.’

‘We should redirect the billions that now head to police departments toward providing health care, housing, education and good jobs. If we did this, there will be less need for the police to start with.’

Pictured: Unarmed Washington National Guard soldiers stand guard outside a previously closed Macy’s department store as a protest begins nearby Monday

Pictured: Protesters rally on Tuesday in Mesa, Arizona, demanding police reform amid protests against police brutality

Pictured: LAPD Commander Cory Palka discusses with a protester holding a banner reading ‘Defund and Disarm the police’ in front of Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti’s

She suggested community care workers can administer mental health checks for those who need help as an alternative solution.

Kaba claimed that police ‘break rules on a regular basis,’ citing Derek Chauvin’s record of 17 complaints while with the department.

‘Why on earth would we think the same reforms would work now? We have to change our demands. The surest way of reducing police violence is to reduce steadily the power of the police, by cutting budgets and the number of officer,’ she wrote.

‘But don’t misunderstand me. We aren’t abandoning our communities to violence. We don’t wish to just close police departments. We wish to make them obsolete.’

The idea of abolishing of police departments, according to Kaba, sounds radical to those who’ve been desensitized to the brutality inflicted on minorities.

‘When people, especially white people, think about a world with no police, they envision a society as violent as our current one, merely without police force — plus they shudder’

‘As a society, we have been so indoctrinated with the idea that individuals solve dilemmas by policing and caging people that many cannot imagine anything apart from prisons and the police as answers to violence and harm.’

She added: ‘When the streets calm and people suggest once again that individuals hire more black police officers or create more civilian review boards, I really hope that we remember all the times those efforts have failed.’

Kaba’s op-ed piece struck a chord with a number of social media users who lauded the piece for its clear cut call-out of the police institution.

The new NYT op-ed has been praised by some for calling to abolish police departments, which have come under increasing criticism

Actor James Woods, whose voiced support for conservative policies, pushed right back on the NYT’s op-ed piece on Twitter

Ross: ‘The NYT op-ed would put far more people in danger then Tom Cotton’s NYT op-ed’

But some conservatives blasted the op-ed in a continued pushback against defunding or else disbanding police forces.

Actor James Woods wrote ‘They do not even bother to pretend anymore,’ in a jab against democrats, despite a number of party members objecting to disband police departments.

Chuck Ross, a reporter for the Daily Caller, claimed Kaba’s op-ed would ‘put a lot more people in peril then Tom Cotton’s NYT op-ed.’

Cotton’s controversial op-ed angered a large swath of people for suggesting militarized forces be turned against the very people they truly are assigned to guard.

There was also backlash over suggesting that Trump make use of the Insurrection Act, despite backlash that his response to protest was too heavy-handed and relied much too much on military aid.

‘Throughout our history, presidents have exercised this authority on dozens of occasions to guard law-abiding citizens from disorder,’ Cotton claimed.

‘Nor does it violate the Posse Comitatus Act, which constrains the military’s role in law enforcement but expressly excepts statutes like the Insurrection Act.’

He called for an ‘overwhelming show of force to disperse, detain and fundamentally deter lawbreakers.’

Several staffers at the New York Times blasted their employer for running a ‘fascist’ op-ed that stood at odds with the beliefs of minority workers.

Op-ed contributor and author Roxane Gay declared that the op-ed but black staff at the New York Times in peril.

Gay continued: ‘As a NYT writer I definitely stand versus that Tom Cotton “editorial.” We are well served by robust and ideologically diverse public discourse which includes radical, liberal, and conservative voices.

‘This isn’t that. His piece was inflammatory and endorsing military occupation as if the constitution doesn’t exist.’

James Poniewozik, Chief TELEVISION critic at the New York Times, agreed and called it an ‘injury to the newspaper and the colleagues who make me proud every day.

The publication then ran a rebuttal piece by columnist Michelle Goldberg titled ‘Tom Cotton’s Fascist Op-Ed,’ that the senator lambasted on social media marketing.

The Republican senator from Arkansas took to his op-ed on Wednesday to call for the ‘overwhelming show of force to disperse, detain and fundamentally deter lawbreakers’

‘I’d like to report an editorial that violates your new policy against publishing editorials which can be “contemptuous in tone”‘ Cotton said in a tweet, referring to a leaked remark from Times Publisher A.G. Sulzberger that Cotton’s piece shouldn’t have been published.’

In an essay on Thursday, Times Opinion Editor James Bennet defended his decision to run Cotton’s op-ed.

‘Cotton among others in power are advocating the use of the military, and I really believe the public will be better equipped to rebel if it heard the argument and had the opportunity to respond to the reasoning,’ Bennet wrote.

‘Readers who could be inclined to oppose Cotton’s position have to be fully aware of it, and reckon with it, if they desire to defeat it.’

Bennet later resigned after continued backlash.

James Bennet (pictured) resigned and his deputy, James Dao, is being reassigned at the newspaper, the Times said Sunday

While the general topic on abolishing police is hotly contested, some political leaders have already made strides to deal with the issue.

In Minneapolis, the City Council on Friday unanimously passed an answer to completely abolish their police force once they determined it absolutely was ‘beyond reform.’

According to the resolution, the town council will now commence a year-long process of engaging ‘with every willing community member in Minneapolis’ to create a new public safety model.

It added that the process would center on ‘the voices of Black people, American Indian people, people of color, immigrants, victims of harm, and other stakeholders who have been historically marginalized or under-served by our present system’.

‘Together, we shall identify what safety seems like for everybody,’ the resolution said.

replace the city’s police department with a community-led public safety system.

The council also commissioned a fresh work group named the Future of Community Safety Work Group to deliver guidelines by July 24 on the best way to engage with community stakeholders to transform people safety system.

It will be constructed of staff from the Office of Violence Prevention, the Department of Civil Rights, and the City Coordinator’s Office, in coordination with the 911 Working Group, the Division of Race and Equity, Neighborhood and Community Relations along with other relevant departments.

Mayor Jacob Frey was previously booed out of a Black Lives Matter protest for refusing to abolish the police department.

The crowd chanted ‘Go home, Jacob’ and ‘Shame, shame, shame’ as he walked through the crowd of dozens of demonstrators.

Pictured: NYPD officers arrest protesters during a demonstration against the killing of George Floyd

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced that he will seek as much as $150million in cuts to be diverted from the police budget.

The money will instead head to African-American community health and education in the area.

The LAPD, which currently has 9,985 officers, has a budget of $1.8billion.

Mayor Bill de Blasio of New York City revealed part of the announced on Monday that he would cut part of the New York Police Department’s $6billion budget amid officer investigations.

The money will be redistributed to youth programs and social services within minority communities.

‘We will be moving funding from the NYPD to youth initiatives and social services. I want individuals to understand we’re committed to shifting resources to guarantee the focus is on our young people.,’ said de Blasio, 59, during a press briefing.

‘And I also will affirm that when doing that, we shall only take action in a way that we are certain will ensure the city will be safe.’