The New York Times content board created that “the federal government embraced pillars of the white supremacist movement when it named military bases in the South.”

The content detailed Fort Benning, Ga., as an instance, keeping in mind that the military base recognized Henry Lewis Benning, a Confederate basic “who devoted himself to the premise that African-Americans were not really human and could never be trusted with full citizenship.”

The content indicated Benning’s “now-famous speech in 1861” throughout which “he told secession conventioneers in Virginia that his native state of Georgia had left the union for one reason — to ‘prevent the abolition of her slavery.’”

The content board kept in mind that Benning’s declarations “strongly resemble that of present-day white supremacists — and reference the race war theme put forward by the young racist who murdered nine African-Americans in Charleston five years ago.”

In 2017, Dylann Roof was officially punished to fatality for the church carnage in Charleston, S.C., 2 years in the past.

The content likewise indicated one more Georgia base called after a Confederate basic, John Brown Gordon, composing that by calling the base after him, “the federal government venerated a man who was a leader of the Georgia Ku Klux Klan after the Civil War and who may have taken on a broader role in the terrorist organization when its first national leader — a former Confederate general, Nathan Bedford Forrest — suffered declining health.”

The New York Times content board referenced remarks made by an Army spokesperson that informed TIME in 2015 there was no requirement to eliminate Confederate base names since the “historic names represent individuals, not causes or ideologies.”

The content board after that outlined the “problems” with that said disagreement, composing that “these men were traitors” which “the names represent not only oppression before and during the Civil War, but also state-sponsored bigotry after it.”

“Bases named for men who sought to destroy the Union in the name of racial injustice are an insult to the ideals servicemen and women are sworn to uphold — and an embarrassing artifact of the time when the military itself embraced anti-American values,” the content proceeded. “It is long past time for those bases to be renamed.”

A Pentagon representative did not promptly reply to Fox News’ ask for remark.