NY Times acting editorial page editor tells staff to flag her if opinion pieces ‘give you the slightest pause’

In a study addressing Bennet’s resignation, Kingsbury did not give a comment to the Times. However, according to the paper, she did say that “until a more ‘technical solution’ is in place, anyone who sees ‘any piece of Opinion journalism — including headlines or social posts or photos or you name it — that gives you the slightest pause, please call or text me immediately.'”

Critics slammed the new precedent being set at the Times, specially over such a thing giving staff “the slightest pause.”

“We should embrace more speech, more ideas, and a diversity of opinions,” Federal Communications Commissioner Brendan Carr reacted.

“Having already turned their news section into an opinion page the Times will now turn its opinion page into a news section,” The Federalist New York correspondent David Marcus said.

“The immense privilege it takes to go Karen on your employer for even the slightest perceived slight…” Fourth Watch media critic Steve Krakauer tweeted.

“New York Times University,” conservative commentator Stephen Miller quipped.

A report published by the Times on Sunday addressed the resignation of Bennet, who publicly defended publishing the Cotton op-ed but later apologized to colleagues during an inside meeting. Bennet was said to have admitted he himself failed to read the op-ed before it was published.

Jim Dao, the Times deputy editorial page editor, has additionally been reassigned.