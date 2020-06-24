NY, NJ and CT to require 14-day quarantine for travelers from states with high Covid-19 rates

A person walks past closed businesses in New York on May 21. Justin Lane/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

New York City may need to layoff up to 22,000 city employees to cover a billion dollar budget gap due to the pandemic, Mayor Bill de Blasio said today.

De Blasio opened his Wednesday presser addressing “tough” news discussing the potential option of furloughs and layoffs since the city addresses its revenue shortfall.

“We are dealing with the greatest economic crisis this city has known in almost 90 years,” together with the healthcare crisis, that he said.

The city estimates at the least $9 billion of lost revenue, with the possibility that it might be more.

In a matter of days the town has to pass the budget. They have adjusted it down to an $87 billion budget — down from a $95 billion-plus budget in February.

De Blasio said it’s getting to the point where the town will have to make “very very difficult choices”

He continued: “The last resort would be layoff and furloughs,” of city workers, that he said, adding he doesn’t want to take action but “we are running out of options here, that is the blunt truth.”

When asked which agencies would see layoffs the mayor said, “If we get to that level” it might “literally be every single agency, and the mayor’s office.”

He added that the city is in deep conversations with labor unions trying to find better alternatives.