NY, NJ and CT require travelers from states with high coronavirus rates to quarantine for two weeks

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont mentioned the journey advisory applies to anybody coming from a state with a transmission fee above a sure fee.
“We have to make sure the virus doesn’t come in on a plane,” Cuomo mentioned.
“We worked very hard to get the viral transmission rate down, and we don’t want to see it go up,” he added.
The announcement is a 180-degree flip from just some months in the past, when the tri-state space, and New York City specifically, was the epicenter of the pandemic.
Beacuse of that, Gov. Cuomo urged journey restrictions could be forthcoming in an interview with CNN on Monday.
“I’m getting calls all day long, people from Florida (and) Texas, saying, ‘We want to be in New York because we’re afraid to be in Texas and Florida.’ That could actually increase our transmission rate,” he mentioned.
“I would consider states with the highest transmission rate, that if somebody comes from that state to New York there’s a period of quarantine where they quarantine themselves to make sure they are not spreading it.”
Lack of nationwide infrastructure
Even now, 19 states don’t have any necessities for residents to put on facemasks — the best and most cost-effective layer of protection in opposition to a virus with no vaccine and no broadly efficient remedy.
Indeed, Gov. Cuomo has brazenly mocked different states that he mentioned had been performing politically slightly than scientifically.
“New York went from one of the highest infection rates in the country to one of the lowest because we made decisions based on science — not politics,” he mentioned Tuesday. “We’re seeing in other states what happens when you just reopen with no regard for metrics or data. It’s bad for public health and for the economy, and states that reopened in a rush are now seeing a boomerang.”
Still, Dr. Richard Besser, former performing director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, mentioned no state has but successfully reopened its economic system safely.
“We have to figure out how to make that transition in a successful way, or every state that reopens, even those that have done a really good job at tamping this down, are going to see pretty dramatic rises and we’re going to end up back to where we were,” Besser mentioned.