NY, NJ and CT require travelers from states with high coronavirus rates to quarantine for two weeks

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont mentioned the journey advisory applies to anybody coming from a state with a transmission fee above a sure fee.

“We have to make sure the virus doesn’t come in on a plane,” Cuomo mentioned.

“We worked very hard to get the viral transmission rate down, and we don’t want to see it go up,” he added.

The announcement is a 180-degree flip from just some months in the past, when the tri-state space, and New York City specifically, was the epicenter of the pandemic.

