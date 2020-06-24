NY, NJ and CT require travelers from states with high coronavirus rates to quarantine for two weeks

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont mentioned the journey advisory applies to anybody coming from a state with a transmission fee above a sure fee.

“We have to make sure the virus doesn’t come in on a plane,” Cuomo mentioned.

“We worked very hard to get the viral transmission rate down, and we don’t want to see it go up,” he added.

The announcement is a 180-degree flip from just some months in the past, when the tri-state space, and New York City specifically, was the epicenter of the pandemic.

In late March, President Donald Trump considered putting the three states beneath quarantine, Rhode Island police stopped vehicles with New York license plates, and Florida directed all travelers from the tri-state space to isolate or quarantine for two weeks.
Months of strict lockdown guidelines, widespread testing and imperfect makes an attempt at contact tracing have introduced circumstances beneath management within the tri-state space and the area. New circumstances are on the decline this previous week in contrast to the week earlier than in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.
But now, states within the South and West are seeing what Dr. Anthony Fauci, a member of the White House coronavirus process pressure, called a “disturbing surge” in cases. As of Wednesday, 26 states reported a rise in circumstances previously week in contrast to the week prior, and that improve has been significantly stark in closely populated states like California, Texas, Florida and Arizona.

Beacuse of that, Gov. Cuomo urged journey restrictions could be forthcoming in an interview with CNN on Monday.

“I’m getting calls all day long, people from Florida (and) Texas, saying, ‘We want to be in New York because we’re afraid to be in Texas and Florida.’ That could actually increase our transmission rate,” he mentioned.

“I would consider states with the highest transmission rate, that if somebody comes from that state to New York there’s a period of quarantine where they quarantine themselves to make sure they are not spreading it.”

Lack of nationwide infrastructure

The interstate journey restrictions are simply one other consequence of the federal government’s inability to create a robust national public health infrastructure. The lack of nationwide guidelines and efficient provide chains has largely left every state by itself and had the impact of pitting them in opposition to one another.

Even now, 19 states don’t have any necessities for residents to put on facemasks — the best and most cost-effective layer of protection in opposition to a virus with no vaccine and no broadly efficient remedy.

Indeed, Gov. Cuomo has brazenly mocked different states that he mentioned had been performing politically slightly than scientifically.

Texas governor urges people to stay home as states report surges of new Covid-19 cases

“New York went from one of the highest infection rates in the country to one of the lowest because we made decisions based on science — not politics,” he mentioned Tuesday. “We’re seeing in other states what happens when you just reopen with no regard for metrics or data. It’s bad for public health and for the economy, and states that reopened in a rush are now seeing a boomerang.”

As part of its phased reopening, New York required areas to meet sure metrics round testing, contact tracing, and hospital admissions and out there beds. New York City, the ultimate area to reopen, moved to the second section of its reopening on Monday after seeing continued enchancment in every metric.

Still, Dr. Richard Besser, former performing director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, mentioned no state has but successfully reopened its economic system safely.

“We have to figure out how to make that transition in a successful way, or every state that reopens, even those that have done a really good job at tamping this down, are going to see pretty dramatic rises and we’re going to end up back to where we were,” Besser mentioned.

