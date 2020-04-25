NY man becomes first charged under Defense Production Act for alleged price gouging of protective gear

Trump has signed the executive order to call on the Defense Production Act where certain industries have to focus on manufacturing essential items like PPEs. Also, any kind of hoarding of essential items will be punishable by law. During this period, a NY man, Amardeep Singh, was accused of violating the law. He was hoarding PPEs and reselling them at a high markup price.

He ran a retail store for sneakers and apparel and in the store, he had another section called “COVID-19 Essentials” where he sold PPEs at a high price. As per the allegation, he received 40 shipments of these essential products, which has been referred to as scarce by the federal government. The authorities seized about 10,000 surgical gowns, 100,000 face masks, and over 500,000 pairs of disposable gloves.

Read More