NY lawmaker pushes back after Cuomo claims GOP ‘playing politics’ with nursing home deaths

“We have the very powerful Democratic health assembly chairman of the committee here in [the] New York state legislature that has also called for an independent investigation,” Malliotakis continued.

Host Ainsley Earhardt famous, citing information from New York State Health Department, that as of June 21 greater than 7,800 confirmed or presumed nursing home deaths had been reported.

Cuomo on Monday, talking with MSNBC, once more defended his administration’s now-scrapped nursing home coverage that critics say contributed to 1000’s of coronavirus deaths.

When requested if he takes duty for the order and “the role it may have played in those deaths,” Cuomo stated, “the Republicans definitely are playing politics.”

“We had more people die in nursing homes than anywhere else because we had more people die, because the federal government missed the boat and never told us that this virus was coming from Europe and not from China,” he continued.

On Thursday Cuomo additionally defended the coverage slamming the controversy as “a shiny object” and “pure politics.”

Cuomo has acquired scathing criticism for his early order requiring that nursing properties settle for COVID-19 sufferers who had been launched from hospitals, successfully inserting them in the identical services housing the demographic most weak to the virus.

Cuomo has insisted that New York’s authentic nursing home coverage was in line with a March 13 directive from the Trump administration’s Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that went out to all states on learn how to management nursing properties.

The pointers say a nursing home “can accept a resident diagnosed with COVID-19 … as long as the facility can follow CDC guidance” — and require any newly admitted resident with a COVID-19 case to be positioned in a chosen COVID-19 care unit. The steering additionally says “nursing homes should admit any individuals that they would normally admit to their facility, including individuals from hospitals where a case of COVID-19 was/is present.”

New York, amongst different states, stated on the time that nursing properties can not refuse to take sufferers from hospitals solely as a result of they’ve the coronavirus. After mounting criticism that the coverage put essentially the most weak folks in danger and contributed to a excessive variety of fatalities, New York reversed course May 10. Now hospitals can solely ship sufferers who’ve examined unfavorable for COVID-19 to nursing properties.

“I have to tell you what he’s [Cuomo is] saying is not accurate,” Malliotakis stated on Tuesday.

“If you look at the directive … they said that nursing homes can accept [coronavirus patients], but they had to be put in a separate wing and they could also turn them away.”

She then burdened that there are “two reasons why this needs to be investigated further.”

“Here in New York they really weren’t given a choice,” Malliotakis stated.

“As a matter of fact, the nursing homes that I’ve spoken with have told me that they felt that they were pressured in being forced to take individuals even though they couldn’t provide care for them and then on top of it, the governor didn’t provide them with the proper PPE [personal protective equipment] and safety equipment to stop the spread within the nursing homes.”

