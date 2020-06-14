NY Cop Purposefully Bumps Into Protester, Triggers Violent Arrest



A police officer in Long Island generally seems to have intentionally blocked the way of a demonstrator ? dissident who was next him … simply so their buddies may pounce within the guy in addition to arrest him or her.

The wild picture played in East Meadow Saturday, in which a bunch of protesters were being followed/escorted by nearby police … no less than some of who were Nassau County officials, per information. At 1 point, among the protesters starts off tagging together with one of the police up forward, keeping in coordination with him or her momentarily … after which attempting to complete him coming from behind.

The cop notices this specific and quickly stops within the tracks, in order that the guy incurs him besides making slight, imprevisto contact. What happens following is crazy … an out-and-out takedown.

It’s insane, ’cause you can view the official almost sign to the other people that he has been touched … and the remainder of them swarm in in addition to rough typically the dude as they detain him. You can see one or more officer offers his leg on the man too because his many other protesters shriek in fear.

Some eyewitnesses the officers experienced their leg on this male’s neck — although it can hard to point out for certain from your angle of the video.

Please statement this in addition to send pictures to my workplace:

https://t.co/HyBuaIsyDT — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) June 13, 2020

@NewYorkStateAG

Now, Nassau County police representatives have reacted to this event … and they the disorderly perform arrest of the man in addition to two other folks was essential. They carry on to say this protester especially was “moving across lanes of traffic,” which is just what spurred typically the arrest.