NY casino workers to hold Albany rally, urge Cuomo to reopen gaming facilities | Politics

The message they desire to provide, McIntyre stated, is that they are necessaryworkers

“We need to work,” she stated. “We don’t want to keep collecting your unemployment. Let us earn what we deserve. We are ready to go back to work.”

Mallette included that they desire Cuomo to provide casino workers an opportunity to reveal they can reopen securely in the middle of the pandemic.

There might have been a favorable advancement for casino workers when Cuomo revealed Friday that bowling streets might reopen which assistance would be provided for fitness centers to reopen inNew York But there wasn’t any brand-new statements about the status of gambling establishments and whether they might reopen quickly.

What Mallette and other casino workers desire is a timeline from the state for when gambling establishments mightreopen

“When you are putting us in a position where we just have no guidance, we have no idea whatsoever,” he stated. “We don’t know if it’s going to be next week, if it’s going to be two weeks or if we are going to get to Oct. 1 and we’re all going to be laid off. That’s the worst part of it.”

For now, the group of casino workers is getting ready for the rally. They are making indications and developed a chant, “What do we want? Casinos reopened. When do we want it? Now. What time is it? Our time.”