NY business owner: Coronavirus shutdown has been a ‘nightmare,’ leaders ‘not looking out for the small businesses’

“It doesn’t make any sense,” Gullickson stated.

“It gives me the sense that our leaders here in this state are not looking out for the small businesses that make every small community thrive,” she added.

Last week, looters broke into shops in New York City, wreaking havoc. The metropolis, like others across the nation, has been rocked by protests, with some turning violent, over the dying of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25 whereas he was in police custody.

Gullickson famous that she lastly bought permission to reopen this week for curbside pickup or native supply, however stated it’ll take her a very long time to recuperate from the financial impression of the shutdown.

“Imagine spending thousands of dollars for what is supposed to be the second biggest order of your sales business and it’s just shut down,” she defined.

Host Brian Kilmeade requested Gullickson, “Are you worried about being able to go back to full strength where you are paying your bills again?”

“I am worried,” she stated in response. “I don’t know what’s going to happen.”

“I have had an amazingly supportive community for 14 years so I hope that they come back,” she continued.

She famous that she gained’t actually understand how badly her business has been affected till after the fourth quarter provided that retail gross sales usually “drop off nearly on the finish of June.”

She acknowledged that “July and August will be a wash” and “we’ll have to wait and see what happens in the fall.”