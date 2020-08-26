NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai teams with Rhea Ripley against Dakota Kai & Raquel González

Mutual opponents produce weird bedfellows, as will hold true when NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai teams with Rhea Ripley against Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonz ález.

Shirai maintained her title at NXT TakeOver: XXX with a hard-fought win over Kai, however she felt the rage of Gonz ález, her enforcer, later.

However, Ripley signed up with to scene to even the chances, standing toe-to-toe with Gonz ález in a face-off of possibly the 2 most effective females inNXT But The Nightmare could not assist however leave in the past likewise locking her eyes on Shirai and her previous champion.

The Genius of the Sky is undoubtedly delighted to lastly have backup, however will she have the ability to co-exist with among the leading competitors for her NXT Women’s Title?