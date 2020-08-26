NXT Tag Team Champions Imperium vs. Breezango

Just days after their Triple Threat Match success at NXT TakeOver: XXX, Breezango will challenge Imperium for the NXT Tag Team Titles Wednesday night on WWE NXT.

Breezango ended up beingNo 1 competitors to the NXT Tag Team Championship on the NXT TakeOver: XXX Pre-Show, with a definitive success over Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch and Legado del Fantasma, thanks to a Supermodel Kick by Prince Pretty to Lorcan.

Since bringing the age of Imperium to the United States and ending up being champions, Barthel & Aichner have actually stayed on top of the NXT tag team department. Marcel Barthel & Fabian Aichner have actually been triumphant over Breezango in the past. Will the stylish pairing of Prince Pretty & Fandango ride the momentum of their TakeOver: XXX success and waltz their method to a title? Tune in to NXT on U.S.A. Network, Wednesday at 8/7 C.