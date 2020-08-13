NXT Champion Keith Lee vs. Karrion Kross with Scarlett

WithKross promising to continue annihilatingSuperstars left and right up untilLee provided him this chance,TheLimitlessOne lastly gave in, incensed specifically by the damage he had actually done to his buddyDijakovic

However, whenLee put pen to paper to make the match authorities, he was blindsided by a fireball attack outlined byKross and Scarlett.Though no severe damage was reported, does the incendiary occurrence injured Lee's opportunities to keep the title?

Then once again,Lee has actually consistently revealed that he can getting rid of ...