NXT Champion Karrion Kross and Scarlett to kick off WWE NXT

Doomsday is here.

Despite sustaining a shoulder injury throughout his match versus Keith Lee at NXT TakeOver: XXX, Karrion Kross powered through a difficult bout to win the NXT Championship.

After a medical assessment Monday, Kross will kick off Wednesday night’s WWE NXT on U.S.A.Network What do the brand-new NXT Champion and Scarlett have in shop for NXT, provided his injury? One thing is particular, the time has actually come for the NXT Universe to fall and pray.

Tune in to see Kross and Scarlett on WWE NXT Wednesday at 8/7 C on U.S.A. Network.