Nvidia VP on chip technology and increase in gaming: Gaming is a way to connect friends and family
Nvidia’s Vice President and General Manager of GPU Products, Kaustubh Sanghani, talks to Yahoo Finance about the company’s latest chip technology reveals and the increase in gaming as a way to connect with friends and family and broadcast what people are doing.

