Nvidia teases RTX 3090 design, confirms new cooling and 12-pin connector

Nvidia is preparing for its huge GeForce occasion next week by teasing the design for its next-generation graphics cards. In a recently released video, Nvidia engineers and designers talk about the modifications being made to its next Ampere- based GeForce cards. Recent leakages have actually recommended Nvidia will reveal RTX 3000 Series cards on September 1st, consisting of an RTX 3080 and a flagship RTX 3090 card.

At completion of Nvidia’s video, the business quickly flashes up what seems anRTX 3090 It matches current card leaks that declare the RTX 3090 will deliver with a pennant-shaped board and a new cooling shroud. Nvidia focuses greatly on cooling throughout the video, keeping in mind that it has actually revamped its cooling option to enhance air flow and conquer a few of the restrictions of the cooling services that exist on GPUs today.

Part of this cooling option and pennant-shaped board appears to have actually resulted in some power connector modifications, too. Leaks have actually recommended Nvidia is relocating to a 12-pin connector, and the business is verifying that today. The 12-pin connector is smaller sized than utilizing 2 standard eight-pin adapters, and Nvidia will consist of an adapter that works with eight-pin cable televisions. Nvidia has actually selected a 12-pin connector to permit more area on the …