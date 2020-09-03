Nvidia teases a massively improved RTX 3080, but will it be good for mining?

Nvidia is set to launch the next generation of its popular RTX series of graphics cards onSep 17. One of these will be the RTX 3080, which comes as the mid-range card amongst its peers the 3090 and 3070.

However, the efficiency of the card is set to eclipse the efficiency of the previous generation’s comparable, the RTX 2080Ti According to Tom’s Hardware, the GPU is assured to be “twice as fast” as the last generation by Nvidia and its raw specs recommend that the gains might even be greater. All of this while the cost is set to stay the exact same at $700. The RTX 3090 appears to be a less effective design in regards to efficiency to cost ratio, with two times the cost but just a 20% efficiency gain.

But all of these figures use to video gaming, not always mining. AMD has actually typically been dominant in this sector as its cards typically accomplish greater hashrates per Watt or system expense.

The RTX 2080 Ti typically standards lower even compared to its predecessor, the 1080Ti Part of this is because of the particular nature of these cards. The RTX series concentrates on offering natural ray tracing abilities, which is really beneficial for high-end video gaming but not does anything for miners.

Philip Salter, head of operations at Genesis Mining, informed Cointelegraph what the RTX 3080 might indicate for the mining market:

“What hashrate the 3080 can do remains to be seen. In theory, Ethereum hashrate might be 60%-70% faster, if you look only at memory bandwidth. The advertised 1 TB/s of bandwidth has already been delivered by AMD with the Vega VII, and you can reach 100 MH with that card.”

But he discussed that reaching such hashrates needs enhancing the memory timings for Ethereum mining. That can just be done by altering settings in the GPU’s VBIOS, an internal firmware. “Nvidia does not allow you to use custom VBIOS mods however, so you will be stuck with the memory timings that are set by the manufacturer,” Salter included.

Nvidia might launch a main VBIOS mod to boost Ethereum mining, but up until now this hasn’t occurred.

In addition to the efficiency problems, the prices is likewise most likely to be a issue. Nvidia has a “strong position in the gaming market” and the cost of its cards typically shows that, Salter stated. The premium for the ray tracing cores likewise adds to souring the offer for miners.

“In completion, the 3080 will most likely not be able to beat AMDs providing of economical, tunable GPUs for mining,” he concluded. However, need to the present Ether (ETH) cost rally continue, require for GPUs might end up being so big that Nvidia cards might unexpectedly end up being appealing, comparable to how it took place throughout the 2017 booming market.