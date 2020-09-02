NVIDIA RTX 3090, 3080, & 3070 Specs, Price, Release Date, & Cooler | GamersNexus

RTX 3070, 3080, and 3090: Specs, Pricing, and Launch Dates
|
Model
|
GeForce RTX 3090
|
GeForce RTX 3080
|
GeForce RTX 3070
|
Cuda Cores
|
10496
|
8704
|
5888
|
Base Clock
|
1.4 GHz
|
1.44 Ghz
|
1.5 GHz
|
Boost Clock
|
1.7 GHz
|
1.71 GHz
|
1.73 GHz
|
VRAM
|
24GB GDDR6X, 19.5 Gbps
|
10GB GDDR6X, 19Gbps
|
8GB GDDR6, 16Gbps
|
Memory Bandwidth
|
935.8 GB/s
|
760 GB/s
|
512 GB/s
|
Bus Width
|
384-bit
|
320-bit
|
256-bit
|
RT Cores
|
82
|
68
|
46
|
Tensor Cores
|
328
|
272
|
184
|
Architecture
|
Ampere
|
Ampere
|
Ampere
|
ROPs
|
96
|
88
|
64
|
*Graphics Card Power
|
350W
|
320W
|
220W
|
Recommended PSU
|
750W
|
750W
|
650W
|
Manufacturing
|
Custom Samsung 8nm
|
Custom Samsung 8nm
|
Custom Samsung 8nm
|
DirectX 12 Support
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Nvidia DLSS
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
PCIe Gen 4
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Launch Date
|
09/24/2020
|
09/17/2020
|
10/2020
|
MSRP
|
$ 1,500
|
$ 700
|
$ 500
*Nvidia lists power specs as “Graphics Card Power,” which isn’t always the like TGP or TDP. This number might represent GPU-only or GPU + memory, however we will verify this in our evaluation. All numbers …