NVIDIA RTX 3090, 3080, & 3070 Specs, Price, Release Date, & Cooler | GamersNexus

RTX 3070, 3080, and 3090: Specs, Pricing, and Launch Dates

Model

GeForce RTX 3090

GeForce RTX 3080

GeForce RTX 3070

Cuda Cores

10496

8704

5888

Base Clock

1.4 GHz

1.44 Ghz

1.5 GHz

Boost Clock

1.7 GHz

1.71 GHz

1.73 GHz

VRAM

24GB GDDR6X, 19.5 Gbps

10GB GDDR6X, 19Gbps

8GB GDDR6, 16Gbps

Memory Bandwidth

935.8 GB/s

760 GB/s

512 GB/s

Bus Width

384-bit

320-bit

256-bit

RT Cores

82

68

46

Tensor Cores

328

272

184

Architecture

Ampere

Ampere

Ampere

ROPs

96

88

64

*Graphics Card Power

350W

320W

220W

Recommended PSU

750W

750W

650W

Manufacturing

Custom Samsung 8nm

Custom Samsung 8nm

Custom Samsung 8nm

DirectX 12 Support

Yes

Yes

Yes

Nvidia DLSS

Yes

Yes

Yes

PCIe Gen 4

Yes

Yes

Yes

Launch Date

09/24/2020

09/17/2020

10/2020

MSRP

$ 1,500

$ 700

$ 500

*Nvidia lists power specs as “Graphics Card Power,” which isn’t always the like TGP or TDP. This number might represent GPU-only or GPU + memory, however we will verify this in our evaluation. All numbers …

