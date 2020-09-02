NVIDIA RTX 3090, 3080, & 3070 Specs, Price, Release Date, & Cooler | GamersNexus

RTX 3070, 3080, and 3090: Specs, Pricing, and Launch Dates

Model GeForce RTX 3090 GeForce RTX 3080 GeForce RTX 3070 Cuda Cores 10496 8704 5888 Base Clock 1.4 GHz 1.44 Ghz 1.5 GHz Boost Clock 1.7 GHz 1.71 GHz 1.73 GHz VRAM 24GB GDDR6X, 19.5 Gbps 10GB GDDR6X, 19Gbps 8GB GDDR6, 16Gbps Memory Bandwidth 935.8 GB/s 760 GB/s 512 GB/s Bus Width 384-bit 320-bit 256-bit RT Cores 82 68 46 Tensor Cores 328 272 184 Architecture Ampere Ampere Ampere ROPs 96 88 64 *Graphics Card Power 350W 320W 220W Recommended PSU 750W 750W 650W Manufacturing Custom Samsung 8nm Custom Samsung 8nm Custom Samsung 8nm DirectX 12 Support Yes Yes Yes Nvidia DLSS Yes Yes Yes PCIe Gen 4 Yes Yes Yes Launch Date 09/24/2020 09/17/2020 10/2020 MSRP $ 1,500 $ 700 $ 500

*Nvidia lists power specs as “Graphics Card Power,” which isn’t always the like TGP or TDP. This number might represent GPU-only or GPU + memory, however we will verify this in our evaluation. All numbers …