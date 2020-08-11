Nvidia offers six months of GeForce Now with Hyper Scape’s battle pass for $24.95

Nvidia is celebrating the launch of Ubisoft’s new entry in the battle royale market, the first-person shooter Hyper Scape, with a pretty solid deal for its GeForce Now cloud gaming platform. Considering Hyper Scape is a free-to-play game but does require a moderate gaming PC (or Sony or Microsoft game console) to play, Nvidia is now offering six months of its GeForce Now subscription and a slew of Hyper Scape cosmetics and battle pass access for $24.95.

That way, you can play the PC version of the game — and any other qualifying Epic Game Store or Steam titles you own — on an Android device, a Shield TV set-top box, or a Mac or Windows machine with added access to the game’s $10 battle pass, all for a little more than $4 a month. Nvidia says you also get three rare cosmetic skins and one emote as part of the bundle.

If you already subscribe to GeForce Now through the Founders tier, which locks in your pricing at $4.99 a month, Nvidia says this new bundle will stack with that existing offer. In other words, you can pay the $25 now and get an additional six months of access to GeForce Now after your Founders pricing rate expires in addition to the Hyper Scape benefits.

