Nvidia now supports DirectX 12 Ultimate and new Windows 10 GPU scheduling feature

Nvidia is releasing a new driver replace immediately that can assist Microsoft’s DirectX 12 Ultimate and the most recent GPU scheduling feature of the Windows 10 May 2020 Update. Nvidia’s DirectX 12 Ultimate assist means its newest RTX playing cards assist Microsoft’s newest set of gaming and multimedia APIs, which promise to higher unify the feature set and capabilities of Windows gaming with the Xbox platform.

A key element for DirectX 12 Ultimate is ray tracing, which Nvidia has lengthy supported on its RTX line of playing cards. This new driver assist ought to make it simpler for sport builders to optimize video games for the upcoming Xbox Series X and the most recent Nvidia playing cards. It’s an essential a part of any next-gen video games that can arrive later this yr and past.

In the meantime, Nvidia can be together with some present updates to its drivers that might enhance efficiency instantly. This newest 451.48 driver provides assist for the Windows 10 May 2020 Update and a new feature known as hardware-accelerated GPU scheduling. “This new feature can potentially improve performance and reduce latency by allowing the video card to directly manage its own memory,” says Nvidia.

If you put in this newest replace, you’ll get a new choice in Windows 10’s graphics settings, permitting you to allow the hardware-accelerated GPU scheduling. A reboot is required to allow it totally.

This new driver additionally provides assist for 9 G-Sync-compatible shows, and 12 extra video games to Nvidia’s one-click optimum settings feature that gives one of the best sport settings on your {hardware}.

It’s not all excellent news, although. Nvidia notes that “support for the simultaneous recording and broadcasting of gameplay is not supported” with the most recent Windows 10 May 2020 Update. You may need to maintain off on the replace if that is essential to you, in any other case Nivdia says “this will be fixed in a future release.”

The 451.48 WHQL driver is now obtainable over at Nvidia’s driver web page or by the GeForce Experience app.