Nvidia announces GeForce event for September 1st with RTX 3080 rumors abound

Nvidia began teasing a huge GeForce GPU statement the other day, and now the business states it has an event prepared for September1st The graphics card maker will transmit the event, including Nvidia creator and CEO Jensen Huang, at 9AM PT/ 12 PM ET on September1st Nvidia states “Huang will highlight the company’s latest innovations in gaming and graphics.”

It’s most likely that Nvidia will reveal its GeForce RTX 3000 series of cards, including what’s anticipated to be the RTX 3080 follower to the RTX2080 Rumors last week suggested the business may be preparing to release its brand-new Ampere graphics cards on September 9th, so these brand-new GPUs might show up in the very same month as Nvidia’sevent TweakTown also reported the other day that Nvidia and its board partners’ RTX 3000 Series graphics cards might appear in September at launch.

Any brand-new RTX cards will be based upon Nvidia’s brand-new Ampere GPU architecture. Nvidia revealed its Ampere GPU architecture back in May, however the very first graphics card was constructed for clinical computing, cloud graphics, and information analytics. With Nvidia making it clear its upcoming GeForce event will be focused exclusively on video gaming and graphics, we will learn what Ampere can do for the next generation of PC video gaming in 2020.

