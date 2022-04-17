Facebook post of Nver Kirakosyan, a participant in the 44-day Artsakh war, senior lieutenant of the reserve force

My name is Arthur Avagyan.

.not being partisan և financially motivated,

.without government և status motives,

As representatives of the generation of Independence, WE ARE ANNOUNCING AN INDEFINITE HUNGER STRIKE ենք From 09:00 in the morning we will be in Freedom Square.

The purpose of the hunger strike is to draw the attention of the representatives of our generation to the situation around Artsakh, specifically to direct the implementation of PRACTICAL STEPS.

The step is extreme, spontaneous, but adequate to the situation.

IT IS A CALL to set an example.

Our good and honest friends, relatives, well-wishers, you can join us in any status within your means.

There are people like us living in Artsakh, stronger than us, families, children, COMPATIBLE. Doing nothing now equals denial.

Will is power. Youth status.

Let us unite what is necessary, because “the enemy is the same enemy, and we are the same.”