NUWAVE DUET Pressure Air Fryer includes Nuwave Cooking Club App, Combo Cook Technology, Removable Pressure and Air Fry Lids, 6QT Stainless Steel Pot, Stainless Steel Reversible Rack & 4 Quart Non-Stick Air Fryer Basket; Built-in Sure-Lock Safety Technology, Air Fry, Sear, Pressure Cook, Slow Cook, Grill, Steam, Bake, Roast, Dehydrate & Saute.



Price: $149.95

(as of Sep 06,2020 07:02:17 UTC – Details)





FASTER HEATHIER COOKING – Cook meals up to 70% faster when pressure cooking and enjoy tender, crispy, healthy air fried food made with up to 75% fewer calories. Now you can enjoy both in one compact, convenient, easy-to-use, versatile appliance.

UNBEATABLE CONVENIENCE – The Duet is unique thanks to its removeable lids. This means it can be used as a standalone 6-quart pressure cooker or a 4-quart air fryer, or you can combine to get the benefits of both in one, easy-to-use appliance. The Duet also features over 300 pre-programmed cooking functions, so your favorite meals are done with just the press of a button. And if you want even more delicious recipes, the NuWave Cooking Club app is free for all NuWave Duet owners.

SMART COOKING FEATURES – The Duet’s advanced user-friendly design includes features like Preheat for better results, Delay so you can ensure dinner is ready when you are, Stage Cooking so you can program the Duet to do all the work, as well as Warm to keep your meals at the perfect temperature until you’re ready to eat.

EVERYTHING YOU NEED – Every Duet includes a high-quality stainless steel inner pot, stainless steel reversible cooking rack, non-stick PFOA-free air fryer basket, removeable air fryer lid and removeable pressure cooker lid with Sure-Lock safety technology built-in. You also get a recipe book with 40 recipes and FREE access to the NuWave Cooking Club App which features hundreds more mouth-watering recipes written exclusively for the Duet by our executive chefs.

ONE APPLIANCE THAT DOES IT ALL – The Duet is versatile enough to roast, grill, bake, dehydrate, sear, steam, slow cook and warm. The intuitive digital control panel offers 10 air fry settings, 6 pressure cooker settings and 300 pre-programmed recipes so you can just touch and go! You can also save and store 240 of your own favorite recipes to recall any time.