NuWave Brio 6-Quart Air Fryer with App Recipes (Black) includes basket divider, one-touch digital controls, 6 easy presets, wattage control, and advanced functions like SEAR, PREHEAT, DELAY, WARM and more



Price: $88.99

(as of Jul 29,2020 14:25:30 UTC – Details)

Product Description

The NuWave Difference



For over two decades, we have truly lived up to our philosophy to “Live Well For Less” with each and every one of our products. We are driven by the pursuit of safe, green products that can improve the quality of life. Throughout the company history, we have been committed to exceeding industry-standard best practices regarding safety and product quality. We are focused on developing environmentally conscious appliances that are affordable for everyone, all built with the latest culinary technology. All research and development is done onsite at our corporate headquarters in Libertyville, IL.

While the NuWave line has many imitators, we are leaders in developing products that promote efficiency and value while enhancing the customer’s quality of life through a foundation of trust and dependability. Our customers are always our top priority, and we are absolutely dedicated to ensuring that everyone who comes to NuWave enjoys a positive experience. As a result, our flagship products, the NuWave Oven and NuWave Precision Induction Cooktop, have been enjoyed by millions of happy customers throughout the globe.

With this experience and commitment to creating superior products that are affordable and make day-to-day life easier and healthier, we are proud to offer you the NuWave Brio Digital Air Fryer.

Consistent Cooking Temperature



The NuWave Brio uses a digital switch to check the temperature 120 times per second to minimize temperature fluctuations and ensure that the temperature you set is the temperature you get.

Even Heat Distribution



The NuWave Brio has a uniquely designed cooking chamber where super-heated air circulates all around your food, cooking it from all sides at the same time, resulting in evenly cooked meals that are crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside.

Digital Temperature Control

The NuWave Brio can cook between 100°F and 400°F, adjustable in 5°F increments with the simple press of a button.

Simply use the arrows on the control panel to precisely customize your cooking temperature quickly and easily.

6 Preset Menu Selections

With 6 convenient preprogrammed recipes, the Brio lets you cook homemade fries, frozen fries, chicken nuggets, steak, chicken breasts and frozen fish sticks with the simple press of a button.

Preheat & Reheat Function

The NuWave Brio’s Preheat function ensures the cooking chamber is at the perfect temperature even before you start cooking; while Reheat will warm your food at 360°F for 4 minutes, evenly heating your leftovers and ensuring that they are not dried out.

Wattage Control

You can adjust the wattage on the 6-quart NuWave Brio from 1800 watts to 1500 watts and down to 900 watts with the simple press of a button, allowing you to use your Brio safely and efficiently even if electricity is limited.

Patented Fry Pan Basket

The NuWave Brio’s Fry Pan Basket is specially designed to help air flow from all directions. The air fry basket and stainless-steel basket net allow the hot air to circulate all around to ensure your food is cooked from every direction. Even the removable basket divider insert allows air flow while keeping different foods separated.

Advanced Safety Features

The NuWave Brio has built-in safety features to ensure that the Brio automatically shuts off when the basket is removed and stays off until the basket is securely replaced.

Easy To Clean

The NuWave Brio’s Fry Pan Basket and Base Tray have a PFOA-free non-stick coating to ensure food does not stick. Plus, all removable parts of the NuWave Brio are dishwasher-safe, making cleanup a breeze.

NuWave Cooking Club App

Whether you are a first-time cook or a seasoned pro, with recipes specifically written for the NuWave Brio you will be able to prepare everything from delicious meals to healthy snacks to scrumptious desserts using the resources in this app.

3-quart Brio

6-quart Brio

10-quart Brio

Cooking Capacity

1.5lb French Fries, 2 (8oz) Chicken Breasts

2lb French Fries, 1 (3.5lb) Chicken

4lb French Fries, 1 (8lb) Chicken

Wattage

1300 watts

1800 watts

1500 watts

Temperature Range

100°F-400°F

100°F-400°F

100°F-400°F

Features

Preheat, Reheat

Preheat, Reheat

Preheat, Warm, Sear, Stage Cooking

Rotisserie Function

✓

Smart Auto Pause For Safety

✓

✓

✓

PFOA-Free Non-Stick Coating

✓

✓

✓

Removable Divider Insert

✓

Program & Save Up To 100 Recipes

✓

AIR FRY, BAKE, GRILL, BROIL, DEHYDRATE, REHEAT, AND ROAST! Everything you need to create the perfect crisp and enjoy an easy meal and even make dessert afterwards! It has the ability to cook frozen foods without the wait time of defrosting.

Clean up is so easy! It includes a stainless-steel drip tray and racks which are dishwasher safe.

You can fit over 2 pounds of wings, 4 chicken breasts, and 3 pounds of french fries with the 6 quart capacity! Perfect size for small homes, and tight enclosures.

Powered and engineered to have special air-flow design, the BRIO can evenly infuse flavor as it cooks your food! With a variety of unique settings and cooking temperatures reaching 400F degrees and offering 1500 Watts of power, the BRIO is able to outshine other air fryers.