HEALTHY FRIED FOOD! The 14Q BRIO uses super-heated air and a special air-flow design to cook crispy delicious fried foods without messy oil and extra fats and calories. Flavor-Infusion Technology allows you to air-fry all your favorites. Even cook from frozen, without defrosting. It’s the perfect combination of capacity and versatility. Perfect for busy households on the go!

PERFECT RESULTS GUARANTEED! Using the integrated digital temperature probe means you never have to guess again! Insert the probe, set the temperature and touch and go! The BRIO cooks until your food is perfect and then shuts off automatically, so you’ll never undercook or overcook meals again! Guaranteed!

EVERY MEAL, EVERY DAY- The BRIOs cooking technology and large capacity means you can use it for virtually every meal of the day, and dessert! With a cooking range from 100F to 400F degrees you can air fry, broil, roast, grill, sear, bake, reheat and even dehydrate… all in one appliance right on your countertop. And with 100 preprogrammed presets and the ability to store more of your own, meals are done with just the press of a button.

EASY CLEANUP- The BRIO features high quality stainless steel racks and a stainless-steel drip tray. All the pieces go into the dishwasher and cleanup is fast and easy.

EVERYTHING YOU NEED- Every 14Q BRIO includes 3 cooking racks, drip tray, integrated temperature probe, rotisserie kit, owner’s manual with recipes, 100 preprogrammed presets, Nuwave cooking club app, and 1-year limited warranty.