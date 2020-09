Price: $198.98

(as of Sep 04,2020 12:11:37 UTC – Details)





11.6″ Wide View 1920×1080 FHD Touch Display, Intel Celeron N3350 1.1GHz dual-core processor

4GB LPDDR3 SDRAM system memory. 8 hours of battery life (dependent on usage and display brightness)

USB Type C built-in and supports Standard USB A (through USB-C adapter provided)

802.11ac Wireless LAN built in for best connectivity and performance to the Internet; compatible with standard 802.11b/g/n

Windows 10 Home