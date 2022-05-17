Nutritionists warn that eating fruit yogurt for breakfast can lead to weight gain, as well as increase the risk of developing diabetes.

Such products contain fruits and grains, which means sugar. After such a breakfast, a person, without waiting for lunch, starts eating intermediate, which causes him to gain weight.

Nutritionists also point out that a sharp rise or fall in blood sugar levels can lead to the notion of an “insulin pendulum”. Such fluctuations in the body, in turn, carry a risk of developing diabetes.

As for regular yoghurts, nutritionists remind that they are not appropriate for a hungry stomach, in no case should you eat yogurt for breakfast. It is recommended to take this food either two hours after eating or before going to bed.

Only in these cases does yogurt really promote digestion.

