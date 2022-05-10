“TV channel”. To keep the cardiovascular system healthy, it is very important to give up harmful habits, live an active physical life, the ability to cope with stress, as well as proper nutrition. What should the food look like?

11 important principles

To keep your heart healthy, it is enough to make a few small adjustments in your diet. And it should be done as soon as possible, already at a young age, when the heart is working like a Swiss watch and does not feel at all.

What are those important changes?

1. Energy from food – calories and their expenditure must be balanced. Each profession has the energy expenditure required for its work, about which the specialists have made tables. They can be easily found on the Internet and in books. For example, in the case of mental work, the daily energy expenditure of men is 2550-2800 kilocalories (kcal), and women – 2200-2400. The average energy expenditure is 40 kcal per kg of body weight. Energy expenditure during moderate-intensity physical activity is 3000-3200 kcal, medium-intensity physical activity consumes 3200-3650 kcal.

2. Fractional food 4-5 times a day in small quantities is considered ideal.

3. If you want to lose weight, do it gradually, without going hungry and on strict diets. Weight loss will be followed by fatigue and constant tiredness.

4. Food should be balanced. Monohydrate diets of any kind, including carbohydrates and protein, are dangerous for heart health.

Avoid unnatural, deep-fried foods such as processed foods, fast foods, fast foods and foods with a long shelf life.

6. Prepare the food properly: stew, cook, bake in the oven, but never fry. Raw vegetables and fresh fruits should be on the table. Vegetables can be used sour, without heat treatment.

7. Do not watch TV or argue while eating. Do not sit at the table with people you do not like.

8. Do not use liquid when eating. If the food is not swallowed without liquid, then it is not useful for you.

9. Limit dangerous fats – animal and hydrogenated (margarine, spread, etc.), but do not deprive yourself of useful fats. Their sources are nuts, various seeds (sesame, flax, sunflower, pumpkin, etc.), fish, dairy products.

10. Follow the use of table salt. People with cardiovascular problems should limit their salt intake, taking into account the fact that “hidden salt” is found in a number of processed products (bread, sausages, smoked meats, chips, etc.).

11. Follow regular bowel movements. Lactic acid products (yogurt, kefir, etc.) and fiber-containing foods (vegetables, fruits, grains, bran) will help.

Potassium and magnesium are required

Potassium and magnesium are needed for the normal functioning of the heart. These microelements ensure the normal rhythm of the heart, maintain the acid-base balance of the blood, participate in the transmission of nerve impulses, lower blood pressure. The demand for potassium and magnesium in the body increases, especially in the case of cardiovascular diseases, and even a small lack of them complicates the work of the heart. That is why a diet rich in potassium and magnesium is prescribed for high blood pressure and heart disease. These trace elements are found in many foods, such as apricots, raisins, prunes, bananas, green peas, peeled potatoes, dried greens, wheat bran, beets, onions, beans, tomatoes, and more.

Useful handling

One day a week can be set as a day of unloading, which will help relax the digestive system, improve metabolism, as well as reduce the burden on the heart and blood vessels. There are different ways to unload. Let us present several options.

1. Rice-compote day.- Eat rice porridge made with water without salt twice a day and drink dried compote 6 times a day, 1 cup each.

2. Apple diet.- Use 1.5 kg of raw, grilled or well-ripened apples 5 times a day, 300 grams each time. You can use 2-3 tablespoons of honey at the same time.

3. Dried diet.- Use 0.5 kg of soaked dried fruits during the day: apricots, black prunes, raisins, 5 times a day, 100 grams each.

4. Potato diet.– Use 1.5 kg of baked or peeled potatoes without salt during the day. 300 grams each time.

5. Salad diet.- Fresh vegetables and fruits in any combination, 250-300 grams 5 times a day, without salt (spices can be used), using sour cream or vegetable oil.

In all these cases, be sure to drink at least 0.5 glasses of plain water between meals.

The best drinks

Drinking regimen is very important for keeping the heart and blood vessels healthy. A healthy person needs to drink 8 glasses of fluids a day, and in case of high blood pressure and heart failure, the amount of fluids should be reduced by 1.5-2 times, but this does not mean quenching thirst, which is unacceptable.

Remember that not all drinks are good. Carbonated drinks, lemonade, packaged beverages, strong tea and strong coffee should be avoided.

The most wonderful drink for the heart is pure water, followed by compotes made of dried fruits and fresh fruits, rosehip cooked, as well as freshly squeezed juices. You do not need to add sugar to these drinks.

Be sure to include lactic acid drinks in your daily diet: kefir, yogurt, yogurt (without sugar and additives), 1 cup a day and green tea.

The most useful foods

If possible, include the following foods in your diet, which are especially good for the heart.

Eggplant.- Try to use it semi-cleansed, because the peel contains an antioxidant called anthocyanin, which prevents atherosclerosis.

Broccoli. – Rich in potassium, magnesium, calcium, iron.

Pomegranate.- Thins the blood, has anti-atherosclerotic effect, prevents blood clots.

Բալ.- Contains a large number of antioxidants, thins the blood, has an antiarrhythmic effect.

Onion. – Rich in flavonoids, which protect the heart muscle, reduce cholesterol.

Linseed oil. – The best source of omega-3 fatty acids, has anti-inflammatory effect.

Dates. – Rich in potassium and magnesium, which are necessary for the normal functioning of the cardiovascular system.

Oatmeal.- It is a great source of soluble cellular fibers, reducing the amount of cholesterol in the blood.

Prepared by Shushanik KOSYAN

The article was published in the 13th issue of “TV Channel” weekly