NutriChef, Ro Oven 2 Quart-1000w Power Oilless Dry Machine Large Capacity Family Size Air Fryer Removable Deep Non-stick Teflon Fry Basket, Roasting Plate PKAIR, Black

Oilless Dry Fryer Machine Large Capacity Family Size Air Fryer with Basket



2-quart Large Capacity Air Fryer

Getting healthy, lean and fit takes more than just the right nutrition intake. Food preparation plays a big part as well. Nutrichef digital air fryer is your perfect partner in keeping your family healthy. The oilless electric air fryer machine cooks food with little to no oil at all.

The convection toaster oven machine was laboratory tested to prepare healthy meals more efficiently to achieve tasty and low-fat food with benefits. This air fry cooker features a simple rotary control so you can simply insert food into the fryer, set the time and temperature and let it cook your ingredients into perfection.

Cook Multiple Recipes

Simple Rotary Control

Easy Clean Slide Out Basket

Achieve Tasty and Low-fat Food

Oilless Electric Air Frying Machine

Prepare Healthy Meals More Efficiently

French Fries

1.) Preheat the Air Fryer 380°F.

2.) Cut the potato lengthwise into 1/4 inch thin slices, then cut each slice into 1/4 inch fries.

3.) In a medium bowl toss the potatoes and oil, season with salt, garlic powder and black pepper to taste; toss to coat.

4.) Cook potatoes for 12 minutes or until reaches 350 degrees.

5.) Remove and serve.

Unbreaded Shrimp

1.) Preheat the Air Fryer to 400°F.

2.) In a medium bowl toss together shrimp, olive oil, garlic, salt, and red pepper flakes.

3.) Lay shrimp in a single layer in the basket of the Air Fryer.

4.) Cook until opaque, about 3 minutes.

5.) Remove basket from Air Fryer and serve.

Fried Chicken

1.) Preheat the Air Fryer to 390°F.

2.) Whisk together the flour, salt and the Old Bay.

3.) Dredge the chicken through the flour mixture, then into the egg, then back into the flour mixture again. Shake off excess flour very well.

4.) Place the 4 chicken thighs into the bottom of the Air Fryer cooking compartment. Cook for 25 minutes or until reaches 180 degrees.

5.) Remove and serve.

