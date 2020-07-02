Nursultan Nazarbayev recovers from COVID-19 – Panorama

Kazakhstan’s former president, Nursultan Nazarbayev, has recovered from COVID-19 which that he contracted in mid-June, Reuters reported, citing his spokesman.

Nazarbayev, who will turn 80 in a few days, retains sweeping powers as Yelbasy, or national leader, and chair of the Central Asian nation’s security council, and is seen as a guarantor of political stability.

“Today, Yelbasy tested negative for COVID-19,” his spokesman Aidos Ukibay wrote on Twitter.

Nazarbayev will remain in self-isolation and can work remotely, Ukibay said. He also posted a photograph of Nazarbayev walking out of a forest and a screenshot from a task tracking app showing Nazarbayev had walked 2.5 kilometres..